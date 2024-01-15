Simpson welcomes point but knows Boston United should have had all three

First team coach Joe Simpson felt it was a good point following Boston United’s 1-1 draw with Curzon Ashton.

Jimmy Knowles celebrates his ninth of the season.

Jimmy Knowles scored his ninth goal of the season in the first half to put United in charge.

But Devon Matthews headed an equaliser seven minutes from time to leave United frustrated.

“We are disappointed,” said Simpson. “We went into it wanting to win,

“We have set certain levels as a group of players and staff and that brings expectations.

“We have had countless opportunities and, on any other day, we scored the second and then it becomes 3 or 4.

“The longer it goes at 1-0 the opposition always have a sniff.

"We are very disappointed, but that is maybe because of the platform we have set in terms of where we want to go

“It's not a negative, it is another point on the board. It says how far we have come that we are disappointed with drawing with Curzon Ashton.

“There are good bits we can take from it. It's a good point and we move on.”

United edged ahead when Sam Smart stretched to deliver a telling ball from the right and Knowles got up highest to angle a header back across goal and beyond the dive of Cameron Mason.

Smart and Hazel both saw further chances go begging before the break.

Curzon were livelier after half-time, but United had a handful of opportunities to kill off the contest after winning possession back in the opposing half.

Jai Rowe let fly from distance, with Knowles diverting the ball wide with his head, while Hazel was denied by Mason after intercepting a backpass.

Curzon drew level with seven minutes to play with Matthews meeting Jordan Richards' free-kick with a firm header.