Sisa Tuntulwana's arrival at Gainsborough Trinity, following his Grantham Town departure, sparked the start of manager Russ Wilcox's summer fine tuning, writes Rob Hughes

The addition of the athletic 20-year-old right back/right winger Tuntulwana, alongside goalkeeper Josh Render and skipper Dylan Cogill extending their stays at the Kal Group Stadium, takes Wilcox's squad to 12, something Gainsborough have struggled to do in recent seasons.

“Sisa is a young hungry youngster who is driven to play as high as he possibly can,” said Wilcox.

“He sees this opportunity to keep learning and developing amongst our group and is quick and direct.”

Trinity new boy Sisa Tuntulwana.

Across his two spells for Grantham he scored eight goals, including four in 15, at Step 4 last season, having rejoined Trinity's Lincolnshire rivals in the November of 2023.

Having started his career at Grantham, signing an 18 month deal, at the age of 18, the talented teenager made nearly 20 appearances in his breakthrough campaign.

A change of management saw game time limited for Sisa, resulting in switches to Wisbech and Boston Town before his return to Grantham.

“My hope for next season is to help the team finish higher than we did this season and possibly get into the play-offs as I see we narrowly missed out on them this last season,” he said.

“It truly is a privilege to be part of this team. Having played against Gainsborough once before, the atmosphere from the fans was electric.

“It was a no-brainer for me when the gaffer got in contact to play at a very good club in a very good league.”

The Northern Premier League will be a different proposition for 2024/25, following Radcliffe and Marine's promotions.

They have been replaced by Blyth Spartans.

Meanwhile, Mickleover return to the NPL in a lateral move from the Southern Central Division, where they lost in the Play-Off semi-finals.

Step 4 champions Leek Town and Hebburn Town, are joined by play-off winners Prescot Cables and Stockton Town, replacing Marske United, Atherton Collieries, Stafford Rangers and Bradford (Park Avenue).