Six point bonus for Louth Town as they smash eight past Nunsthorpe Tavern

A superb week for title-chasing Louth Town saw them smash Nunsthorpe Tavern 8-1 and also bag an extra six points to go top after being awarded wins for two postponed games in January.

The Lincolnshire League elected to award victories to Louth after opponents Sleaford and Appleby Frodingham were unable to field sides to fulfil fixtures against the White Wolves.

That left Louth above Wyberton by one point but having played a game more and boss Carl Martin said: “It is not ideal as we could miss out if things are settled by goal difference.

"I think Wyberton's is quite a bit better than us.

Four-goal Jordan Smith congratulates fellow scorer Bailey Wright.

“But it is important to do this for the integrity of the league as it's too easy these days to just cancel games.

“It is what it is. There could be a few more like this before the end of the season.”

Against Nunsthorpe an impressive Jordan Smith hit four of the goals with one each for Bailey Wright, Cole Nelson, Ollie Webber and Jamie Coulson.

“It was a great result on Saturday for us considering they beat the then leaders Crowle the week before,” said Martin. “We knew it would be tough, but some of the football we played in the first half was a joy to watch.

“We were 5-0 up at half-time and it was fully deserved. Everything seemed to come together for us in that first half and I was really pleased.”

Louth now face five away game on the bounce, which were due to start with their scheduled Supplementary Cup quarter-final at Skegness Town Reserves last night.

Then on Saturday the White Wolves are at Grimsby Borough Reserves and Martin said: “Grimsby are a very good, young side who play some good football.

“We know that if you don't put in the hard yards then you can come unstuck as we did at Lincoln United. We need to put our stamp on the game from the off, but we go there confident.”

With no first team game the previous week, Louth gave some players a run-out in the rearranged Reserves Challenge Cup quarter-final at Barton Town Reserves where they won 3-1, despite playing with 10 men for 82 minutes after an early Lucas Stubbs red card. Goals came from Mitch Taylor, Jordan Smith and Bailey Wright.