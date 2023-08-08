​Skeg face a replay

​Chris Rawlinson says he expects to see an improvement from his Skegness Town side when they have a second crack at FA Cup progress on Wednesday night (9th)

​The Lilywhites drew 0-0 at home to AFC Mansfield in the extra preliminary round on Saturday, meaning they’ll now travel to Nottinghamshire for a midweek replay.

And whilst Rawlinson was pleased not to lose the game, he felt his team’s performance was lacking.

He said: “It was a strange day on Saturday for us. Categorically we didn't play well, and were far better in the previous couple of games against title favourites, however we managed to keep a clean sheet which has evaded us all pre-season and into the first competitive games and if I'm honest, after having to change the shape, it was pleasing no matter how it came.

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson (centre) is keen to see his side register their first win of the campaign.

"We have to use this as a base but in general on Saturday we had too many players off par which is unusual.

"We have to understand hard work and defensive requirements are our building blocks to good play and without them we will struggle.

“However, the beauty of the cup is we get a chance to put it right on Wednesday and whilst a 160-mile round trip midweek isn't ideal I know the lads are desperate to put it right then, and I know we can't be that far off it again which is a positive as far as I concerned.”

Skegness will then return to league action on Saturday, looking to secure their first win of the campaign.

They go to Derbyshire to take on Heanor Town, a side who beat higher level opposition in hosts Bedworth United 6-3 in the FA Cup last weekend.

Rawlinson said: “We have another long journey on Saturday but we can't complain as we know what we signed up for.

"Heanor are always difficult to play at their place and we haven't played well enough on our last two trips there so we will aim to put that right.