Skegness aiming for a key success

​Chris Rawlinson says Saturday’s home game with Eastwood Community will be a key one for his Skegness Town side as they strive to maintain their play-off push.

​The season is in its early days but Skegness have begun well and are just two points outside the top five going into the weekend’s games, with Eastwood among those currently in the play-off zone.

And Rawlinson is hopeful his side’s current form will continue.

He said: "Since our FA Vase exit we’ve won two games and not conceded, we just need to start scoring on a more regular basis.

"Eastwood is a really big game in our attempts to get into the play-offs mix as I think we go above them if we beat them.

"They have some good experienced players, some of whom I’ve worked with before. It’s at our place and I want to make it a fortress and if we do what we’re good at which is defend solidly and keep the ball in the right areas, then take our chances effectively I think we’ll be fine.

"The Skegness support is vocal and get behind us so hopefully we’ll get plenty through the gate to get behind the team because if we’re lucky enough to win then we’re properly in the mix.”

Last weekend, Skegness left it late to secure victory in their League Cup tie at home to Radford, Gary King’s winner deep into stoppage time at the end of the game seeing them into the last 16.

Rawlinson said: "We’ve struggled this season against all four UCL Division One sides we’ve played – I’m not sure if it’s a mental thing or a different style of play in that league.

"We continued with the shape we had against Ashby, but while it didn’t work it was good the lads realised we needed to adapt.