Skegness all set for FA Vase challenge against Shropshire side

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson says Saturday's Vase tie will be a tough test.

​Skegness Town will come up against something of an unknown quantity as they take part in the FA Vase first round (proper) this weekend.

​The Lilywhites will play host to Allscott Heath, based between Shrewsbury and Telford in Shropshire, and who play in the North West Counties League Division One South – one level below Skegness in the non-league pyramid.

They sit 13th in the league standings, and Skegness boss Chris Rawlinson says it will be an interesting tie against a club only formed in 2011.

He said: “We know nothing about Allscott Heath and they probably know nothing about us. They beat a side from high up in the level above in the last round, so they’re no mugs, but we’ll be at home and they have a 350-odd mile round trip, so hopefully a good crowd will get behind us as that’s important to us, and we can get to the second round for the first time since I’ve been at the club.”

Last weekend, Skegness were beaten 2-1 at Leicestershire side Ashby Ivanhoe, who scored two penalties, including the winner late on, and had a man sent off.

Rawlinson said: “It was our longest trip of the season – the lads were on the minibus for about three hours each way which isn’t ideal, and the pitch and the ground weren’t really up to the standard we expect as well, but they’re not excuses. Ashby are a good side, especially at home, and they’d just beaten the top of the league side 5-2.

"It was their first Saturday home game for over a year so there was a big crowd there but the boys stood up to it well. We were arguably the better side in the first-half and definitely in the second, but we couldn’t put the finishing touches to things.

"They had a man sent off and we went for the win because we need to win games, but we got caught on the break and then the referee gave a very dubious decision that I don’t think he’d have given it was at the other end.

"So it was again frustrating to lose when we’d been the better side.”

Prior to the weekend’s Vase tie, Skegness were first due to go to Holbeach United on Wednesday night in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy, after this week’s Standard went to press.

After the weekend’s Vase tie, they’ll then go to Deeping Rangers next Tuesday night.