Skegness all set for huge clash as they seek to seal play-off spot

Their position became under more threat over the Easter weekend as two defeats in three days saw them fail to get over the line as early as boss Chris Rawlinson had been keen for them to do.

It means that if Sleaford Town win at bottom-of-the-table Pinchbeck on Wednesday night (3rd), they will be three points behind Skegness with two games each left to play.

But Skegness currently have a superior goal difference – plus 12 compared to Sleaford’s -6 prior to Wednesday’s game – meaning a win over Heanor should assure their place in the top five.

Failure by Sleaford to win any of their remaining games will mean fifth place will go to Skegness and set up a play-off semi-final at either Lincoln United, Loughborough Students or Melton Town, all now guaranteed a play-off place with Lincoln looking firm favourites to finish second behind champions Sherwood Colliery.

The Easter weekend first saw Skegness beaten 1-0 at Melton Town, a result which sealed Melton’s place in the play-offs.

After both sides had seen chances go begging, including Melton hitting the woodwork twice and Marshall Young denied by the keeper when clean through for Skegness, the deadlock was finally broken just after the hour mark.

A quick ball to Hirst was sent into the area where John-Edwards hit a fantastic volley which beat the keeper with its power.

Skegness couldn’t find an equaliser and the hosts held out for the points.

Fraser Bayliss put Boston in front just before half-time, then added a second early in the second-half.

Harry Limb then got a third, Harrison Ainslie’s late consolation all Skegness could muster.