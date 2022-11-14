Skegness 'beaten by the better team' in Quorn defeat

Chris Rawlinson conceded the best team won Saturday's game.

After a run of four straight league wins, Skegness have now lost two on the bounce, both against sides currently sitting in the top eight of the United Counties League Premier North.

And Rawlinson admitted it was a tough challenge to overcome when Quorn came to town.

He said: “It was a difficult day at the office against very good, free-scoring opponents who have now scored 15 goals in their last three games.

“It would have been easy to try pack the defence and try to stop them but I made the decision, as we were at home, to try and cause them issue.

Advertisement

"But in hindsight I should never have changed the shape and I hold my hands up and accept that. We couldn't deal with their quality in the first half but when we changed the shape in the second-half I thought we dealt with the threats far better.

"So it’s a lesson learned for me. What i couldn't fault is how hard we worked and no one threw the towel in, and that togetherness will get us a long way moving forward, but equally sometimes you have to say we were beaten by the better team.”

Skegness now prepare to travel to Nottinghamshire on Saturday to take on Sherwood Colliery, who were one place and just two points above Skegness in the table ahead of the division’s midweek matches – none of which involved either club.

Rawlinson added: “We need to get back to picking up results. We have four games to pick up eight points minimum which will mean we have picked up 20 points from this batch of ten games, which is always a good benchmark, and I am 100 per cent certain we can do this starting next Saturday.

Advertisement