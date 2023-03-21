Skegness boss backs introduction of play-offs at step five

​Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson has endorsed the FA’s plan to introduce play-offs to step five leagues next season.

Play-offs will be introduced at step five next season.

​​The move, which remains subject to FA Council approval, will guarantee two clubs are promoted into step four each season from the 16 step five divisions – one as champion and a second through the play-offs.

Currently, the top ten second-placed sides go up based on who has the best points-per-game average, while inter-step play-offs were introduced last season with clubs finishing third and fourth bottom of step four at risk of relegation through one-off winner-takes-all matches against the other step five runners-up.

Rawlinson said: “The introduction of play-offs at step five next season really is a huge thing for clubs such as ours.

"We have to be honest that we probably don't have the resources, in part due to geography also, to really push on to win the league at the moment unless we have huge amounts of luck with injuries, so this change will give us a really big chance to get promoted.

"It will keep the season alive much longer, generate excitement for the fans and in the case of this season, our form for the last 22 games would have us in the mix next year.

"The trick is keeping the squad together, adding a little bit of quality and then working massively hard on the training ground to really get in the play-off race next season.