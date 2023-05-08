Skegness boss commits to the club for next season

​Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson has confirmed he is to stay on at the club next season.

​Rawlinson, who stepped up from his previous role as assistant manager to take over as boss when Nathan Collins left the Lilywhites in August 2022, guided the club to a ninth-place finish in the United Counties League Premier North last season.

He has now agreed to continue for the next campaign, as have his assistant Matt Easton and physio Jamie Robinson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Chapman has been promoted to the role of director of football, while last season’s top goalscorer Gary King, who netted 18 times, will become player/assistant manager alongside Rawlinson and Easton.

Chris Rawlinson:Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson.

Rawlinson said: “This is fantastic club, full of great people and the chance to keep growing and building to achieve our long term ambitions is something to which I and the rest of the team are fully committed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To have two consecutive top ten finishes in our first two seasons at this level is good but everyone knows that this is only a base to improve from and we look forward to the challenge."

*Plans are now afoot to confirm the make-up of next season’s UCL Premier North now that all promotions and relegations have been confirmed on the pitch.

Anstey Nomads have gone up to step four as champions, with runners-up Quorn joining them after they comfortably won an inter-step play-off game at Great Wakering Rovers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As to who Skegness could face next season, those promoted to step five and likely to take up their place in the UCL Premier North are Hucknall Town and Ashby Ivanhoe, who are coming up from Division One.

Lincoln United have been relegated from the NPL Division One East, while Oadby Town are being tipped for a lateral movement from the UCL Premier South to help make up the numbers once geographical factors are taken into account.