Skegness boss hails squad's togetherness

​Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson has hailed the togetherness of his players as they continue their push for a top five spot in the United Counties League Premier North.

​The Lilywhites drew 2-2 at home with fellow hopefuls Eastwood Community on Saturday, twice coming from behind to eventually level things up deep into stoppage time with Dec Johnson scoring both goals.

And Rawlinson was pleased with that result as well as with his squad’s form in general.

He said: “I was really pleased with Saturday’s performance as Eastwood have become one of the title favourites and I don’t think anyone can say we weren’t good value to get something out of the game.

"We had the usual issue of creating a lot of chances and not taking enough of them but there will be games where we don’t create many but take them all, so I’ve got no issue with that as if we weren’t creating chances that would be more of a worry.

"We utilised the full squad and everyone kept going until the very last minute. After going one down to a penalty when I thought we should have had one ourselves a couple of minutes earlier, maybe last year our heads would have gone down but we kept plugging away and got level, before going behind again to a sloppy goal from a set play.

"But to keep going and get another equaliser in the 93rd minute was just rewards – Eastwood are a good side with lots of firepower but we caused them loads of problems and it shows how good we can be if we keep on it as it’s eight unbeaten in the league now.”

After travelling to Brigg Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy on Wednesday night (18th), Skegness will have a break from action this weekend before they go to AFC Mansfield on October 28 and Lincoln United three days later.

Rawlinson added: “We have two big away games after our break which we have to capitalise on if we’re going to be where we want to be and from which we want at least four points.

"The lads will have a weekend off with their families to recharge and be ready to return.