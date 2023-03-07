Skegness boss happy with a point on the road

​Chris Rawlinson was keen to take the positives from Skegness Town’s 1-1 draw at Belper United on Saturday.

After a mixed February in league and cup, March began with a tough trip to face a Derbyshire side who sit in lower mid-table in the UCL Premier North.

Callum Dye put the Lilywhites in front after 15 minutes when he was left completely unmarked to slot the ball home and Skegness went in at the break a goal to the good.

Skegness keeper Jake Lovelace then blocked Kieran O’Connell’s effort with a fine save early in the second-half, with Lovelace then denying the same player again on the hour mark.

Chris Rawlinson (centre) felt a point on the road was satisfactory on Saturday.

But Belper levelled when a corner found Martin Smyth in the penalty area and he tucked the ball home to ensure a share of the spoils.

Rawlinson said: “​It was a difficult game at Belper who have been playing well at home in recent weeks, having said that I thought we were very good in the first-half and played some of the best football we have all season and created countless opportunities.

"However, our main issue of the season of not scoring enough was once again evident and we failed to turn our dominance into a larger lead.

"Belper have some good players with lots of experience and as you would expect they changed things to deal with the problems we had caused them and got back in the game.

"It was at this point were our lack of electric pace, due to missing Jonny Lockie and Dec Johnson due to suspension and injury respectively, became a problem as the game was crying out for us being able to threaten them in behind but that's football and they got an equaliser.

"So I was then pleased to ensure we didn't lose, we haven't drawn many so will take a point away from home on an incredibly long journey.

"It was a good performance for the players and plenty to work on for Quorn away this weekend.”

As Rawlinson alluded to, this weekend sees another tough battle and another long trip with Leicestershire-based Quorn currently third in the table, ten points behind leaders Loughborough Students.