Skegness boss is bemused by run of draws

Chris Rawlinson says draws need to be turned into wins for Skegness.

​Chris Rawlinson says he has mixed feelings about the number of draws in which his Skegness Town side are taking part.

The Lilywhites have drawn five of their last six games and in a run of one defeat in ten league matches, seven of those have been stalemates.

And he says that whilst that can be taken two ways, he’s keen to see the drawn games turn into wins more regularly.

He said: “It’s been weird. You could argue we’d have been better off winning five and losing five of those last ten games, other than the confidence that not losing gives you.

"We’ve got the third best goals against total in the league but the third worst goals for, which paints a picture and shows why we draw games as we’re hard to beat but don’t score enough irrespective of the formation.

"For whatever reason we’re not scoring multiples – apart from the Newark game – and unless you’re taking chances then you’re always susceptible to getting hit if there’s a lapse of concentration.”

Rawlinson felt that was the case in their last game, a 1-1 draw at Melton Town last weekend, when the hosts also missed a penalty soon after scoring.

He added: “In singularity it’s a good point against a good side, but we need wins so we were frustrated as I think we just shaded the game and scored a great goal from Gary King after superb work from Rio Molyneux.

"Then we had one lapse in concentration where we let them drive with the ball without the press we’d done all game, get into a 2v1 down the side for the only time in the game and score.

"Then we went to pot and gave away a penalty but it was a great save from Liam Flitton, before we scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for offside – it happens a lot as Rio is so quick that he often looks off when the assistant looks up, but he’d run from deep and finished off a really good move.”

Skegness now prepare for a local derby at Sleaford Town on Saturday, before hosting Wisbech Town next Tuesday night.​

Rawlinson added: “If we want to have any chance of getting into the top half of the table we need to take maximum points from these games. Sleaford have won two in a row and there’s the added spice of four of our ex-Sleaford lads going back there.

"But we have to start winning games, especially with a run of five games out of six at home during February. The next two or three matches will define where we end up this season.”