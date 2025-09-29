Skegness boss is honest after big defeat

Skegness Town joint-manager Chris Rawlinson said his side were outclassed on Saturday.

​The hosts were under temporary management after the departure of their previous coaching team during the week but put in a fine display to take the points.

And Rawlinson could only hold his hands up following the defeat.

He said: "Full credit to Clay Cross as they were without doubt the strongest and most organised team we’ve played all season and having had a change of manager had brought a few lads in who hadn’t been getting much of a game, including a very experienced player who has played a lot higher, and on a big pitch they were relentless in what they did.

"I can’t sit and say we were unlucky – we conceded two goals from corners and another from a dubious penalty, but we certainly didn’t do enough to deserve anything out of the game.

"It’s really difficult to drop your levels like we did against Oadby in the FA Vase and then suddenly think they’ll come straight back the week after.

"We were still dropped down to the same kind of energy levels of the week before. Are the boys tired? I don’t know, we’ll maybe look at that this week, but in the grand scheme of things, in the league we lost the game to Gresley due to an individual error and that’s the only other game we’ve lost, so we can’t really complain.

"We’re in a handy position, if not great, and three out of the next four games are at home which we have to capitalise on.”

The first of those games is against Deeping Rangers on Saturday, who sit a point behind Skegness having played a game more and with whom Rawlinson’s men drew 1-1 at the start of September.

Rawlinson added: “We controlled the game for 75 minutes at their place and then in the final 15 minutes, plus 15 minutes of injury-time played, they were well on top, so they have some definite threats and are hard to handle, but we just need to go back to what we were doing that made us successful, working hard and being switched on.”