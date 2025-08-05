​Skegness boss is keen to build on victories

Skegness Town joint-manager Chris Rawlinson has been pleased with the club’s form.

​Chris Rawlinson says he’s keen to keep the momentum going after Skegness Town won two matches in the space of four days.

​Last Wednesday night’s 2-1 league win at Blackstones was followed by a 2-0 success over Godmanchester Rovers in the FA Cup last Saturday – the Lilywhites’ first two victories of the new season.

And joint-boss Chris Rawlinson was pleased to see some good form being put together.

He said: “It was a really pleasing day on Saturday. The FA Cup is important for the club, even to just get through one round helps financially, and we continued the good performance from Blackstones.

"We should have been out of sight in the first-half and then it always gets a bit nervy when you’re missing chances, but we scored just before half-time to settle things down and got another just after the break and then got through the rest of the game without any worries.

“I genuinely do think we’re a half decent side but we’re not getting carried away at all because if we’re not at it, as the first-half against Newark showed, we can get beaten quite easily.

"So I think we have to now build on our last two performances, but it’s massively pleasing to go into the next round and face Lincoln United at home who are a side we know lots about and it’ll be one to look forward to.”

Skegness will be hoping to continue their run when they go to Gresley Rovers in the league this weekend, that followed by a home game with Harrowby United next Wednesday night.

Rawlinson added: “Gresley lost their first game but have really picked up since and are always very difficult to play against at home with a pitch that, shall we say, is unique and which they use to their strengths.

"But all we can do is what we’ve done in the last couple of games and if that’s not good enough then so be it but we go there with some optimism that we can get a result going into the Harrowby game.”