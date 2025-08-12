Skegness ​boss is keen to learn lessons after defeat

Skegness Town joint-manager, Chris Rawlinson.

​Chris Rawlinson felt there were lessons to learn after his Skegness Town side fell to a 3-2 defeat at Gresley Rovers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Lilywhites took the lead early in the second-half before three quick goals turned the game around, and despite nearly earning a point they were ultimately made to pay for individual errors.

And joint-boss Rawlinson feels there was a degree of naivety in the way his side lost the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was two fairly evenly-matched sides and Gresley are fancied to be in the mix at the top end this year, especially given how hard they are to play at their place.

"But while they had more of the ball and more shots, our chances were far better. We planned to keep it tight going up the hill in first-half and catch them on the counter, and we hit the post, skimmed the bar twice, had a one-on-one, all chances to 1-0 up, but we were still pleased to go in 0-0 at half-time as we’d done our job ahead of going down the hill in the second-half.

"Jordan Smith then scored an absolute worldie with a wonderful finish but the frustrating part of it is that we think we’ve cracked it.

"We’re still a young group and a new group but sat back too much to defend, got deeper and deeper, made two or three individual errors, and when you make those against good players and good centre-forwards, they punish you which they did and we found ourselves 3-1 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we need to learn from it and that you’ll get punished for your mistakes at this level.

"We got a goal back with ten to go and were really unfortunate not to get a draw as Dec hit the bar and it came down just the wrong side of the line in the 90th minute.”

Attention then turned to a home game with Harrowby United on Wednesday, played after this week’s Standard went to press, before an FA Cup preliminary round tie then follows at home to Lincoln United on Saturday, who were promoted as champions from the UCL Premier North last season.

Rawlinson added: “As always, when you’re playing a step four side – whether it’s Lincoln United that we know or anyone else – we’re the underdog so there’s nothing for us to be worried about and we just need to give a good account of ourselves.”