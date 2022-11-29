Skegness boss is pleased with win

Chris Rawlinson was pleased with his Skegness Town side’s display as they overcame struggling Heather St John’s on Saturday.

Jonny Lockie scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute to secure the Lilywhites the three points and leave them tenth in the United Counties League Premier North standings.

And Rawlinson praised his players for getting three points against a team he believes are in something of a false position in the table.

He said: “I was really pleased again last Saturday against an opponent who on the day turned out to be far better than their league position would suggest, especially in the offensive areas.

“Therefore, it was great to keep a clean sheet again and apart from a mistake of our own making in the second half we limited them to very few shots.

"The defensive solidity is really there at the moment but equally pleasing was some of our play in their half, it's not perfect yet and we need to score more but it is on its way and will get better the more we can keep this kind of team together.”

Skegness return to action on Wednesday night with a rearranged visit to Pinchbeck United in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

The tie was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Reiterating his comments ahead of the original date Rawlinson said: “The competition is important to us and although the competition rules mean we have a reduced player pool to pick from, we will give the tie our all whatever side we’re able to put out.”

Skegness then have a free weekend before travelling to Eastwood CFC on December 10.

Rawlinson added: “The free weekend allows us to re-charge our batteries as we have played a lot of football this season.

