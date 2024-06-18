Skegness boss keen on more attacking football next season

Chris Rawlinson is aiming for a more attack-minded approach.

​Chris Rawlinson says he'll be trying to introduce a more attacking brand of football at Skegness Town next season as the Lilywhites aim to build on a terrific 2023/24 campaign.

​Town were beaten in the UCL Premier North play-off final by Loughborough Students after an impressive season that saw them finish fifth and also win the UCL League Cup.

And as he prepares to welcome his players back for training next week, he says the focus will be on trying to play a more exciting style of football this time around.

He said: "It was wonderful to win the cup and reach the play-off final last year but evidently we’re going to struggle to get promoted by just scoring 50-odd goals, which is about what we’ve scored in each of the last three years.

"We need to be looking to score 70 or 80 and if that means we concede ten or 15 more then so be it.

"We have to get more bodies in the box, create more chances and ultimately score some more goals.

"The way we play worked well at home with our narrow pitch but we tended to get found out towards the back end of the year away from home.

"So it’s a really important pre-season for us as we aim to be more attack-focused whilst still having a solid base.”

Rawlinson added that he will again implement an intensive pre-season programme to prepare his players.

He said: "It’s been the usual summer of fun and games really, especially as we finished probably three weeks later than most others in our league.

"We start back next Wednesday and will have a short, sharp programme – we did much the same last year and it stood us in good stead.

"I’ve tried to mix the friendlies up a bit this year as last year we played a lot from higher levels, and whilst that gets the lads fit because they don’t see much of the ball, it doesn’t really help in terms of changing the way we want to play.

"The idea is to improve on last year and go one better and finish in the top three. It’s a huge ask as the league is tough but you’ve always got to look to progress each year and that’s what we’ll try and do.