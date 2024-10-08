Skegness boss keen to keep in touch at the top

Chris Rawlinson felt his side weren't at their best in Saturday's cup tie.

​Chris Rawlinson says he’s keen for his side to continue their unbeaten run as they go to Ashby Ivanhoe this weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A League Cup win on penalties on Saturday came at the expense of Harrowby United following a 2-2 draw, making it three games unbeaten in total for the Lilywhites.

And reflecting on that game, Rawlinson says his side weren’t at their best but showed good resolve to twice battle back from going behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I didn’t think we were very good if I’m honest, we were trying one or two different things to see what worked and that had an effect on the performance, but we were also a bit quiet and within ourselves.

"There were some good individual performances, but as an 11 we weren’t all at it. Maybe after a couple of wins we thought it would be easy, but no game is easy at this level.

"But credit to the lads, they went behind twice and equalised twice and again the lads coming off the bench made a difference, with our best spell being the 15 minutes after we went 2-1 down.

"It’s a cup game and we’re the holders from last year, so we want to try and win everything and do our best, so to get to penalties and win it was brilliant and there were a couple of really good penalties and also a couple of really good saves by Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra in goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attention now turns back to the league for Skegness, who go to Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday to face a side sitting fifth-from-bottom but with games in hand on most around them.

Rawlinson said: “We’ve gone three unbeaten now so it’s something for us to build on.

"Ashby have played a lot of away games due to their pitch but they’re back at home now and starting to pick up form, so it won’t be easy at all.

"We have to win to stay in touch with the top six or seven because if the gap gets too big it gets harder to catch up as there are a lot of good teams in the league now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holbeach United then visit in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy next Wednesday, with Rawlinson adding: “It’s another great chance for success and there will be no weakened sides or anything like that, we’ll go out to be as good as we can be in every game so we look forward to it.”