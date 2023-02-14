Skegness boss keen to learn from weekend defeat

Chris Rawlinson says he’s keen to see his Skegness Town side bounce back positively following defeat last weekend.​

Skegness had won three in a row prior to Saturday's loss.

​The Lilywhites were beaten 1-0 at home by Sherwood Colliery, ending a run of three straight league wins.

And Rawlinson looked back at the result with mixed feelings.

He said: ”I can look at the result on Saturday in two ways really, one being how disappointed we are when a team which on paper is stronger than us by some distance manages to get a win in a tight game, which shows just how far we have come this season.

“Or it’s to learn about what we need to do in games such as this when we are chasing a game against a team that know how to defend and have no further ambition to score.

"For me it is the latter. If we want to be a really top side we have to improve in situations like that and I think we went a little too direct if I'm honest. Also we had a couple of ‘on the day’ injuries which meant the squad was imbalanced with no attacking changes on the bench so this is also something for me to sort.”

Skegness now prepare to host Melton Town on Saturday and then go to Anstey Nomads a week later – both games against sides in the top four. Sandwiched between those matches will be another attempt to play Deeping Rangers in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy semi-finals, with last week’s tie abandoned after ten minutes due to a frozen pitch.

Rawlinson said: “Melton have had a great season but need to win just about every game to have a chance of promotion so the pressure is all on them. We are confident we know how to counteract their threats but they are not where they are in the table by chance so we know it will be a tough game but a great chance for us prove we are also where we are by merit.

"The Deeping game being abandoned was frustrating but player safety is most important so it was sensible in the end.