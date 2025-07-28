Skegness boss King disappointed by opening day defeat

Gary King felt a poor start proved costly.

​Skegness Town joint-boss Gary King felt his side only had themselves to blame as they fell to an opening day defeat to Newark Town on Sunday.

The noon kick-off saw the visitors run out 5-3 winners as the Lilywhites struggled to recover from conceding two early goals in front of a big crowd at the MKM Stadium thanks to the match forming part of the UCL Groundhop weekend.

And King, who took sole charge of Sunday’s game while fellow boss Chris Rawlinson serves a touchline ban, felt it wasn’t representative of how Skegness had performed in pre-season.

He said: “It was a game where we were our own worst enemy if I’m being honest.

"We didn’t start overly great, which is totally the opposite of how we have been through a very impressive pre-season, and at this level you have to earn the right to play and we fell short.

“A sloppy start saw us 2-0 down quite quickly, chasing our own tails. Every time we got back within a goal, we handed them another.

"Newark Town have a good squad of experience and footballers that can punish you and we unfortunately were on the receiving end of this on Sunday.”

Attention quickly turned to the trip to Blackstones on Wednesday night, played after this week’s Standard went to press.

The Lilywhites will then begin their FA Cup adventure on Saturday when they host UCL Division One South side Godmanchester Rovers in the extra preliminary round.

King added: “Positives going forward from Sunday were we scored yet again a handful of goals, so I’m quietly confident on going into Wednesday’s game against Blackstones who are a strong team who like to keep the ball.

“It was also fantastic to see a big crowd down at the MKM Stadium and hopefully this sees a fair few new faces return in the future.”