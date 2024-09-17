Skegness boss laments home form

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson wants to see more points gained at home by his team.

​Chris Rawlinson has lamented his Skegness Town side’s home form after another defeat at the weekend.

​The Lilywhites fell 3-0 to Melton Town, meaning they’ve lost four and drawn one of their six home games so far, compared to winning three from four away prior to Wednesday’s game at Newark, played after the Standard went to press.

And reflecting on Saturday’s game, Rawlinson was again disappointed by the performance.

He said: “Our home form’s been horrendous and it continued on Saturday.

"To be honest, Melton won’t be far away from winning the league this year as I think they’ve improved on last year and they weren’t far away then, so I think they’re a very good outfit.

"Stats can tell a thousand different stories – we had as many shots as them, we had equal amounts of possession against a very good possession-based side, but in all fairness if you watched the game I don’t think it was ever in any doubt they’d win.

"Their firepower and strength in defending in central areas is better than ours at the moment so that’s for us to work out.

"But losing at home to title favourites can happen, it’s the previous two games that caused us problems and now we’ve given ourselves a bit of a mountain to climb and we need to get on a run.

"The squad is more than capable of doing that. It’s a bit unbalanced and a bit short in a couple of areas which we’re looking to address. We brought in Jack Higgins on loan from Lincoln U18s on Saturday who did remarkably well on his debut, but we need to get more cover in for the key areas.”

After Wednesday’s game with Newark, Skegness then go to Kimberley in the FA Vase on Saturday, where they won 1-0 in the league at the end of August.

Rawlinson said: “Hopefully we’ll get a good result at Newark and then it’s on to a really big game for the club at Kimberley, having won there three weeks ago.

"We’ve just to keep a smile on our faces and together as a group, and keep working hard. We know we’re a good side – last Saturday was the first game this season where I don’t think we were the better side, so results will turn and we’ll get back on a run.”