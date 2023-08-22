​Skegness boss praises players despite cup loss

​Chris Rawlinson was proud of his Skegness Town players after they bowed out of the FA Cup last weekend.

Chris Rawlinson says standards were set in Saturday's game.

They were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield FC, who play a level higher, despite Adam Millson’s penalty having cancelled out an early Adam Watson opener, Benni Ndlovu hitting the winner before half-time.

But Rawlinson felt his players gave a good account of themselves in a match that came off the back of a 3-0 success over Pinchbeck United in the league three days earlier.

He said:​ “Saturday was pleasing and frustrating in equal measures, as coming after a really good performance with a depleted squad on the Wednesday against Pinchbeck we went with the hope of causing an upset.

"We had watched them so knew what to expect and to be fair they hit us with everything they had in the first half and deserved their lead.

"I knew that we would have to ride our luck slightly with the injuries and availability issues we are having and we just about managed to give ourselves a chance in the second-half and I can't praise the lads enough.

“We were excellent in my opinion and really took the game to a top half step four side and really were unlucky to not have scored the equaliser with their keeper pulling off some great saves.

"The front two were a constant menace and I now know our standards have been set and nothing below that second-half performance will be accepted moving forward.”

Attention now turns to the FA Vase this weekend, as Skegness go to Saffron Dynamo, who play in the division below them.

Rawlinson added: “It will be a very different challenge on Saturday in the Vase against lower division opposition who in turn will be doing everything they can to cause an upset.

"We have to work as hard as we have done in the last couple of games and then hopefully our quality should come through, but without hard work and intensity we could easily be on the end of an upset.”