Skegness boss praises team after making it three wins in a row
Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson has hailed his side’s three-match winning streak in the UCL Premier Division North and challenged them to break into the top ten.
Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to AFC Mansfield followed successes against Deeping Rangers and Sleaford Town, the run only interrupted by a cup defeat against Oadby Town.
But after firstly praising the team’s recent support, Rawlinson expressed his delight at the Lilywhites’ form ahead of Wednesday’s game (26th) with Pinchbeck United.
He said: “Firstly I would like to thank the continued home support we keep getting. To be regularly getting three figure crowds when times are tough in the outside world is remarkable and especially when having three home fixtures on consecutive Saturdays.
"We know it is a cost that people don't have to take so it is massively appreciated by all of the squad.
“Thinking back to recent games in the league, I have to say I'm pleased to have won three games in a row, all of which have been very different.
"Sleaford was a good defensive performance, Deeping a game between two evenly-matched sides and on Saturday. against a young opponent. we have shown many differing facets to our game.
"Especially pleasing was our attacking intent on Saturday and although we relaxed too much to allow Mansfield a goal, we should have been out of sight with more care in front of goal, although once again this gives us something we can improve upon.”
Following Wednesday’s game, Skegness have a free weekend, their next game being at Heanor on November 5.
Rawlinson said: “On Wednesday we face another good side in Pinchbeck who had a great win in the Vase last Saturday so we will once again have to be at our best to get a result.
“Having said that it is a great chance to get into the top ten and keep looking up the table, which is something I thought was a long way off when losing the first three games of the season.
"So credit must go to all the players, Matt, Chappy and Jamie for the turnaround. We then have a little break so time to get on the training ground and do our homework on our opponents.”