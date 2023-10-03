Skegness boss Rawlinson happy with season so far
The Lilywhites are in the UCL Premier North play-off places having won five and drawn two matches, the latest being a 2-1 success at home to Ashby Ivanhoe last weekend.
And as well as assessing that win, Rawlinson largely looked back positively on the season so far.
He said: "After ten games the league is shaping up to be as competitive as I thought it would be.
"There are only three or four points separating the play-off places and the middle of the bottom half of the table, so it’s always going to be about consistency in a league where pretty much anyone can beat anyone.
"So I’m pleased after ten games, although was disappointed after the first three as that’s when we conceded eight of the ten goals we’ve let in so far.
"But we’ve put ourselves in a good position, I’m happy with the squad and Eastwood at home in a fortnight is a big game.”
"We were really pleased to get the win on Saturday and I thought we played really well.
"Ashby are a big, strong, hard-working side and quite direct, but we still managed to play some football, especially in the first-half.
"I’m still a bit unhappy that we don’t convert some of our good play into goals but that will come with work on the training ground.
"We had some really good chances after half-time and should have gone 2-0 up, but didn’t, and when they score you start fearing the worst that you won’t get the three points you deserve, but the lads came off the bench and Leon Mettam’s wonder strike was parried but there was Ben Davison to tap in.
"It was a good day all round in front of a good crowd, which included a lot of away fans but the home support was brilliant as well.
"So we’re now seven unbeaten in the league but more importantly, after the disappointment of the week before, to then bounce back with a win is what good sides do.”
Rawlinson added: “We’re up against one of the better sides at step six and the challenge to the lads is to not let themselves down like they did in the FA Vase.
"Let’s try and win the three competitions that we’re left in. Of course the league will be a bit tricky given the sides in it but let’s try – that’s all I’ve said to the lads – and see where we end up.”