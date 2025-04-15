Skegness boss sets eyes on future​ as season edges to a close

Chris Rawlinson says his players are in 'nothing to play for' mode.

​Chris Rawlinson says he’s determined to see things put right at Skegness Town next season as the Lilywhites continue to limp towards the end of this campaign.

​A 3-1 defeat at home to second-from-bottom Kimberley MW on Saturday was a fourth loss in six games.

And Rawlinson says it’s now a case of getting to the end of the campaign and beginning a rebuild for next season.

He said: “It’s frustrating at the moment as we’re running out of players and very much in ‘nothing to play for’ mode and in Saturday’s game we made a mistake to go a goal down, the confidence was shot and we made more errors and conceded more goals.

"But to be honest we’re not really a threat going forward at the moment and I’m not so sure we’d have taken those chances if they’d fallen to us.

"So we’re in a difficult place at the moment and the season hasn’t gone as we expected it to, but there are plans in place to put that right next season and change things around, which we’re going to have to do.

"When you consider Skegness were in the Lincolnshire League only seven or eight years ago, if you’d have said then about being frustrated at potentially finishing around 10-14th in the United Counties League Premier, people would have wondered ‘well, what’s the problem?’

"But after a year of success it’s definitely been a backwards step so we’re hell bent on putting things right next year.

"It’s about scoring more goals and trying to be more attacking and attractive football-wise and getting the squad right, which has been difficult this year with that many changes and players leaving.

"I take a lot of the blame on my shoulders but all I can do is stay strong and aim to put it right next year and have a really good go. I’m also grateful to all those who come and watch each week – it’s not been brilliant but don’t lose faith, we will get back to where we were before.”

Skegness go to AFC Mansfield on Saturday before ending the campaign at home to title-chasing Lincoln United on Easter Monday.