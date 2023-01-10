Skegness boss: We can be happy with our displays

Chris Rawlinson says he’s been more than satisfied by his Skegness Town side’s recent form.

Chris Rawlinson has been happy with his side’s recent form.

The Lilywhites drew 0-0 at home with Kimberley MW on Saturday, making Skegness unbeaten in six games as they sit on the edge of the top eight in the UCL Premier North.

And assessing Saturday’s game, Rawlinson felt his side were unlucky not to take more than just a point.

Advertisement

He said: “It was just one of those games that happens from time to time.

"Played in awful conditions against a good side above us in the league, I think we had at least ten great chances with at least four cleared off the line but sometimes you’re just not destined to score, so it is equally important to not concede which we achieved against a strong forward line.

Advertisement

"So I can only be pleased again and it extends the unbeaten run to six games, whilst only conceding two in this time and scoring 13, so I think we should be more than happy with our recent form.”

Attention now turns to another home game on Wednesday night (11th) when Wisbech Town visit the Vertigo Stadium, before Skegness hit the road for Newark & Sherwood United on Saturday.

Advertisement

Rawlinson said: “Wisbech are a side who are better than their league position suggests.

"I have known Leon Mettam and Danny Brooks [manager and assistant manager] for many years so it will be good to see them both, whilst hoping we get the result, and if we manage to do that it will set up a great top half of the table clash on Saturday at Newark.

Advertisement

“Both games are a chance to cement our place firmly in the top eight and once again show that we can compete with the better sides in the league.

"Even if it doesn't go to plan we have still come a long way and I do know it won't be for the want of trying.

Advertisement