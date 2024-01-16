Skegness boss: 'We have nothing to fear’
The 0-0 result in Nottinghamshire saw Sherwood ultimately lose top spot to Lincoln United but from Skegness’s point of view, it meant they remain in the play-off places ahead of another key game at Eastwood CFC this weekend.
And Rawlinson says he was delighted with how his team performed.
He said: “I was really pleased. I knew our squad was more than capable and that was proved, even with us missing our two best headers of the ball which I felt might make set pieces tricky, but we had the better chances in the first-half and maybe they did in the second.
"Considering they’d only lost one game all season, conceded just three goals at home and only dropped two points at home, for us to go there and go toe-to-toe with them in what you could describe as a good, old-fashioned non-league ding-dong battle, was really pleasing.
"We can have no fear now in where we go for the rest of the season, so we’re more than happy with our form and how we’re playing. We perhaps don’t score enough goals but we have a good habit of not conceding many too.”
Rawlinson added that the trip to Eastwood could have a huge bearing on the rest of the campaign for both sides.
He said: “Eastwood only drew on Saturday so didn’t gain any points on us, so it does make Saturday’s game a real six-pointer. They’re four points behind us with a game in hand and are a much better side at home on their 3G pitch, but while they’re looking at the game as being able to get a point behind us with a game in hand, we’re looking at it as being able to get seven points clear of them.
"It’s a pivotal moment in our season I think. I like us on 3G as I think we've got some really good footballers and we can play the game the right way on a surface like that whilst still being incredibly difficult to beat.
"So we’re full of confidence going there. It’ll be a tough game and they have some great attacking players, but we also know we can deal with that and take the game to them. So we won’t sit back and play for a point, we’ll go to win and if that’s not enough then so be it but we’re really looking forward to it.”