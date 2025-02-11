Skegness boss: We need to make changes

Skegness struggled in attacking areas in their last two games. Photo: Oliver Atkin.

Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson says two straight defeats have highlighted certain deficiencies in his team that he will be looking to rectify in preparation for next season.

​Last Wednesday night, a 96th minute winner saw visitors Wisbech Town take the points in a 2-1 victory, then on Saturday the Lilywhites were beaten 1-0 at home by top five side AFC Mansfield.

Those results came at the end of a six-game unbeaten run, and left Rawlinson disappointed that his side are either not creating enough chances, or not converting enough of them when they do.

He said: “It’s been a really, really disappointing week to be honest. In the Wisbech game we created so many chances but it was the same old achilles heel we’ve had all season of not being able to put the ball in the back of the net.

"Then we got a bit anxious and they scored in the 96th minute. Having been on a good run and with everyone feeling positive, that knocked the stuffing completely out of us.

"Then on Saturday, we weren’t great in terms of attacking play against a side in the top five but there wasn’t a lot between the two teams and they had one good chance and took it.

"We didn’t really create anything and that’s our issue. Maybe it’s time to have a long, hard look at ourselves as a team and a squad – we overachieved I think last year and there’s only six members of last season’s squad playing regularly now, so really the change and the transition has taken us too long and I now think we’re underachieving this year.

"We’ve got 13 games left to turn that underachievement around. We’re not going to achieve what we did last year, but let’s make it respectable and really start to knuckle down and prepare for next year.

"We can really look at shape, players, find a way to play that will score us some goals. We’re solid at the back, there’s no argument about that, but even though we’ve brought in more exciting offensive players, scoring has continued to be an issue.”

Skegness will next face FA Vase quarter-finalists Heanor Town at home on Saturday, before then going to title-chasing Bourne Town next Tuesday night, Heanor having won at Bourne last weekend.