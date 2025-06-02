Skegness confirm friendly dates

​Skegness Town have confirmed their pre-season friendly schedule – with all matches arranged so far due to be at their MKM Stadium home.

Five dates have so far been confirmed as the Lilywhites prepare for another campaign in the United Counties League Premier North, with the potential for one more game to be announced in due course.

Chris Rawlinson’s men will be aiming to build on the tenth place finish secured last season, that being the fourth campaign in a row where they’ve secured a top half spot, the play-offs having been reached the year before.

They’ll start their pre-season games on Tuesday, July 1 (7.45pm) with a match against Louth Town, who play a level below the Lilywhites in the Northern Counties East League Division One and finished 15th last season.

That will then be followed by the visit of Lutterworth Town on Saturday, July 5 with a 1pm start, the Leicestershire side having also just recorded a 15th place finish but in the UCL Division One South, the parallel league to where Skegness ply their trade.

On Wednesday, July 9, Brigg Town will be the visitors to the MKM Stadium. Like Louth, Brigg play in the NCEL Division One and finished eighth last season, with new joint-managers Stephen McCarron and Martin Pembleton having recently taken the helm after the departure of Brett Agnew.

Saturday, July 12 will see AFC Hinckley head to Skegness for a 2pm kick-off, another side who play in the UCL Premier South and who finished ninth last season.

Then, on Saturday​, July 19, Coalville Town will head to the MKM Stadium. The Ravens play in the UCL Division One, a division below Skegness, and finished tenth last season having taken voluntary demotion from step three a year earlier due to financial difficulties.

The new United Counties League season will then begin on Saturday, July 26.