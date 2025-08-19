​Skegness display pleases joint-boss Rawlinson

Chris Rawlinson was happy with Skegness's display against Lincoln.

​Skegness Town joint-boss Chris Rawlinson felt his side couldn’t have done much more in their FA Cup tie at home to Lincoln United on Saturday which ultimately saw them held to a 1-1 draw.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A replay took place on Tuesday night, after this week’s Standard went to press, but that’s after Skegness had led against ten men in the first game and missed several great chances to double their lead before the visitors equalised.

And Rawlinson said there were lots of positives.

He said: “I was really pleased with the performance. The fact we got 1-0 up with 11 v 11 and then were on our way to potentially score the second one and Luke got brought down and they the man sent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be honest at 11 v 10 there was only really one team in it and we had countless chances, missed two one-on-ones, hit the bar, hit the post twice – we did everything we could to get that second goal and then a bit of a mistake and probably a foul at the back post and they scored out of nothing.

"Then to be fair we were under pressure for the last ten minutes and disappointed to concede that goal because momentum changes with events in the game, but we hung on and we’ve got a replay to look forward to on Tuesday night."

Attention will then turn back to the league on Saturday as Skegness host Eastwood Community in the league who have won two, drawn one and lost one of their games so far.

They then go to Wisbech Town next Tuesday night.

Rawlinson said: “We’ve got a good little break from Tuesday until Saturday when we’re back to the bread and butter with the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to be looking to win our home games. We let ourselves down against Newark but we managed to beat Harrowby and Eastwood are coming to us on the back of three great results.

"We know lots about them and how to stop them but they’ll know lots about us as well, so it should be a really good game and one for the supporters to look forward to on the Bank Holiday weekend.”