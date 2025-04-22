Skegness draw with champions to seal top ten spot

Skegness Town manager, Chris Rawlinson, was happy with his side's Easter performances.

​Skegness Town ended the UCL Premier North campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to Lincoln United on Easter Monday to secure a top ten finish in the table.

The result also confirmed the league title for United, who finished a point above Bourne Town and three points above Eastwood, although a win for the latter rather than a 3-0 defeat at home to Belper United would have seen them champions on goal difference.

And, having also seen his side lose 1-0 at fifth-placed finishers AFC Mansfield on Saturday, Skegness boss Chris Rawlinson took heart from the overall weekend’s work as well as paying tribute to the champions.

He said: “Congratulations to Lincoln United – it’s a club I was with for three seasons at step four so it’s close to my heart and I live in Lincoln too, so I’m pleased they won it but equally pleased we kept our side of the bargain by taking two points from them and the teams below didn’t capitalise on that.

"We played two games over the weekend and still haven’t scored a goal but I thought our performances in both games were really good and offered hope for the future.

"We took on a team that’s in the play-offs and a team that’s won the league and we’ve rarely been troubled at all, although Liam Flitton did save a penalty against Lincoln.

"We found a shape where we can still potentially keep clean sheets and the scoring of goals is one to work on.

"I want to thank everyone at the club, all the volunteers, the committee and the fans – we know it’s been a tough season but ultimately I was really pleased with a point from that final game.

"There are no prizes for coming tenth and it’s far lower than we hoped for at the start of the season.

"But we’ve risen from step seven in the Lincolnshire League in fairly recent memory to having four top ten finishes at step five in the four seasons we’ve been there.

"So we can be pleased with that and planning starts now for next season.”​