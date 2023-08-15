Skegness ‘have to stick together’ after tricky start

​Chris Rawlinson says he has been frustrated with his Skegness Town side’s start to the season but is confident a first league win isn’t far away.

​The Lilywhites have lost all three of their UCL Premier North games, those results sandwiching FA Cup success against AFC Mansfield that set up a tie at Sheffield FC this weekend.

And Rawlinson reflected on what has been a tricky start for Skegness in more ways than one as he first prepares for the visit of Pinchbeck United on Wednesday (16th)

He said: “Frustrated is the best way to describe things at the moment. Statistically we have had by far the most challenging start to the season of all the sides in the league but have more then matched our opponents in the league games, apart from one half against Sherwood, but have nothing to show for it as we keep making mistakes at crucial times and have had a few dubious decisions go against us.

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson.

"We have missed penalties also, three of them, also so we could say the footballing gods are not smiling on us at the moment, however we find ourselves without a point so far and that isn't good enough.

"Against Heanor in the second-half we camped in their half but conceded two poor goals and made the wrong decisions in their final third and that isn't a good mix.

"However, at times like this, we as a group need to stick together and realise we are not far off and more than capable of winning our next three league games, which are all at home, to get back on track. We can't feel sorry for ourselves.”

Saturday’s tie will see Skegness head to the world’s oldest football club and it’s a challenge Rawlinson is relishing.

He said: “The win at Mansfield in the FA Cup was pleasing and we were very comfortable really and sets up a great day out for the club on Saturday at Sheffield.