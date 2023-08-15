Skegness ‘have to stick together’ after tricky start
The Lilywhites have lost all three of their UCL Premier North games, those results sandwiching FA Cup success against AFC Mansfield that set up a tie at Sheffield FC this weekend.
And Rawlinson reflected on what has been a tricky start for Skegness in more ways than one as he first prepares for the visit of Pinchbeck United on Wednesday (16th)
He said: “Frustrated is the best way to describe things at the moment. Statistically we have had by far the most challenging start to the season of all the sides in the league but have more then matched our opponents in the league games, apart from one half against Sherwood, but have nothing to show for it as we keep making mistakes at crucial times and have had a few dubious decisions go against us.
"We have missed penalties also, three of them, also so we could say the footballing gods are not smiling on us at the moment, however we find ourselves without a point so far and that isn't good enough.
"Against Heanor in the second-half we camped in their half but conceded two poor goals and made the wrong decisions in their final third and that isn't a good mix.
"However, at times like this, we as a group need to stick together and realise we are not far off and more than capable of winning our next three league games, which are all at home, to get back on track. We can't feel sorry for ourselves.”
Saturday’s tie will see Skegness head to the world’s oldest football club and it’s a challenge Rawlinson is relishing.
He said: “The win at Mansfield in the FA Cup was pleasing and we were very comfortable really and sets up a great day out for the club on Saturday at Sheffield.
"We will be going there to get a result and no reason why we can't. Looking back six or seven seasons the club were at step seven and to now think we are playing the oldest club in the world in the FA Cup in such a short time frame is testament to the vision and all the hard work behind the scenes of the committee members, so Saturday is great for them and the players and I will be doing everything possible to make sure it is a memorable day in Skegness Town’s recent history.”