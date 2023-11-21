Skegness hit the top four with win

​Chris Rawlinson felt his Skegness Town side weren’t at their best in Saturday’s win over Newark & Sherwood United but was more than grateful for the three points.

​The 2-1 win came thanks to two goals from Scott Floyd and put Skegness fourth in the UCL Premier North standings.

And given there nearly wasn’t a game on at all, Rawlinson was delighted with the win.

He said: "Saturday was another pleasing result – the performance wasn’t great but in all fairness, the pitch was really heavy with the amount of rain we’d had on Friday night but the ground staff worked absolute wonders all morning to get the game on, which is important as we don’t want to get behind in games, particularly when the weather is likely to play a part in the coming months.

"We had a strong squad and strong bench with players coming back from injury and suspension, which creates a headache for me but it’s great for the club.

"Newark are better than their league position suggests and proved that on Saturday as they played well and are big and strong.

"We broke well, scored a couple of goals, got a bit of luck, defended manfully on a really heavy pitch in the second-half and rode our luck again at times – especially when Newark hit the post late on.

"But to get three points is brilliant and cements our position in the top five or six.”

Next up is a Lincolnshire Senior Trophy quarter-final at Bottesford Town on Wednesday night (22nd) before Skegness welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Deeping Rangers on Saturday.

Rawlinson added: "Deeping is another big game for us, although we’ve got the County Cup game to get through first and we’d love to get into another semi-final.

"Deeping are also looking to push for the play-offs so depending on the result it could increase the gap or make it much closer.

"We know quite a lot about them and it’ll be good to see Jonny Lockie back at the Vertigo, but we need to win our home games as if you can do that then anything you can pick up away from home is a bonus and we go into two really tough away games after that.