Skegness joint-boss hails 'great occasion' in FA Cup despite defeat

Skegness Town joint-manager Chris Rawlinson said his side were outclassed on Saturday.

​Redditch, who play two levels above Skegness in the Southern Premier League Premier Division, proved too strong for the Lilywhites and progressed through to the second qualifying round.

But joint-boss Rawlinson said it was nevertheless an enjoyable occasion for Skegness despite the outcome.

He said: "Saturday was a great occasion for the club. Eight years ago we were in the Lincolnshire League – fast forward and we’re visiting a step three club in the FA Cup having got a nice little extra in terms of prize money which is always beneficial to a club at our level.

"In terms of the game itself, a step three side on a 4G pitch, even with a slope, is a completely different game of football to step five.

"They were very quick, sharp, took their chances, every cross was on the money and the gulf between the sides was notable.

"We had a very young and inexperienced back four but even if we’d had our full side available it would have been the same result.

"We kept the ball and threatened for the first ten minutes, then had a couple of chances in the second-half, but they were poles apart from us.

"It was emphasised by the three UCL clubs from our level that went away to step three clubs on artificial surfaces all lost heavily, so it shows the difference and I said to our boys that if they have aspirations to play at that kind of level then those are the standards you have to aim at.

"It’s not just having the ability – it’s about being fit, sharp and quick.

"So it was a great occasion and Redditch looked after us really well to help make it a great day out, but the focus quickly switches back to this week.”

Skegness were due to go to Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night, after this week’s Standard had gone to press, before they then face a UCL League Cup tie at home to Pinxton on Saturday.

Rawlinson said: “We won the League Cup two years ago and Pinxton will be coming a long way to give it a really good go but we’re at home where I always fancy us.”