Skegness keen to cement play-off spot

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson is keen to get a top five place cemented as soon as possible.

​Toby Liversedge’s third minute goal was enough to seal the points for a Lincoln side who are FA Vase semi-finalists and second in the league.

But Rawlinson felt there wasn’t much between the two teams once a slow start to the game had been overcome.

He said: “I’ve got no excuses because I think the squad we’ve got is good enough to win any game at this level.

"Lincoln had lost on Tuesday, having previously got to the FA Vase semi-finals, and they decided to go as strong as they could while we were missing six players who are arguably all starters, but the team out there should have been good enough.

"Lincoln are good – that’s why they’re potentially going to get to an FA Vase final and win it and are second in the league – but we let ourselves down in the first ten to 15 minutes as we weren’t at the races.

"We changed our shape to stop them playing and we then grew into it. I’m not going to say we deserved anything out of the game but if we’d nicked a 1-1 draw I don’t think anyone would have complained as for the last 70/75 minutes there was nothing in it in a very scrappy game.”

Other results went largely in Skegness’s favour, meaning they go into this weekend’s game at home to Kimberley Miners Welfare still five points clear of sixth-placed Eastwood with a game in hand.

That game will then be followed by a trip to Wisbech Town on Tuesday night.

Rawlinson said: “We’re still in much the same position as we were before last weekend and we just need to cement our position in fifth and get in the play-offs which I think will be a really amazing achievement from this group and from the club and once you’re in one-off games, anything can happen.

"That said, we’ll have to be far better than we were on Saturday if we have to go to Lincoln in the play-offs.

"Kimberley are better than their league position suggests. But we fancy ourselves at home against anyone and they’ve not got a lot to play for, so for us it’s a great opportunity to get a win and back on a run.