Skegness keen to end run of losses

Skegness Town joint-manager Chris Rawlinson.

​Chris Rawlinson says Skegness Town are keen to arrest their recent slump after three straight defeats.

​The most recent of those was a 2-1 reverse at home to Deeping Rangers on Saturday to leave the Lilywhites 11th in the UCL Premier North table.

And joint-boss Rawlinson said it was a tough result to take despite having to deal with adversity prior to the match.

He said: “We’re not happy with three defeats in a row at all, especially when we were in the mix before the last two games to get in the play-off zone and now we’ve dropped to mid-table.

"Saturday saw us have our goalkeeper Jake Lovelace drop out the night before so we were scrambling around trying to find a keeper for the game, and we thank Ollie Ford for coming along and helping us out.

"He hadn’t trained with us or anything all season so in those circumstances did a great job for us.

"But it sort of upskilled us and his way of playing is different to Jake’s so the goals we conceded weren’t great and the chances we missed weren’t great.

"We also had a disallowed goal for offside which we thought was wrong but we had more possession and passes than in many other games, created enough chances to have got something out of the game and I think a draw would have been a fair result.”

Skegness now prepare for a trip to Melton Town on Saturday before they then go to Louth Town next Tuesday night in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

Rawlinson added: “I’m expecting we’ll actually be at full strength on Saturday with key players like Jake, Bailey Dilley and Macauley Parker back in the frame, and it’s the first time it’s been like that for weeks.

"We’re at that stage now where we either kick on and keep ourselves in the mix for the play-offs, or do we just limp along in mid-table or even go on even more of a losing run and end up at the bottom, which we of course can’t afford to let happen.

"So we now just draw a line under the first 11 games and focus on the next 11 and aim to pick up plenty of points.”