Skegness making good progress as season nears

​Chris Rawlinson says there have been plenty of positives to take from Skegness Town’s pre-season so far as the new United Counties League Premier North season edges ever closer.

​Skegness drew 0-0 with Brigg Town last Wednesday before beating AFC Hinckley 4-1 on Saturday in their latest two friendlies.

And with just two more to go, it’s about fine tuning both the good and bad.

Joint-manager Rawlinson said: “Both of the last two games have been against sides who are really good at keeping the ball – when we looked at the stats in both games they had twice as many passes as us.

"But that’s fine and whilst we’re obviously striving to keep the ball ourselves, the team is set up like that. The main thing is we’ve been creating lots of chances – we didn’t convert any against Brigg despite having over 20 shots, yet had fewer chances against Hinckley and scored four goals.

"We’ve scored ten goals in four games in pre-season and I don’t think we managed that in our last ten games last season, so the work that Gary [King – joint-manager] is doing to make us more offensive and get players shooting more is really coming off.

“But it’s pre-season. We’ve had some terrible luck with injuries and have already lost four or five with issues that will keep them out for a few weeks and that’s going to really bite into what we want to do because there are some big players in there that we’ve lost, but that’s football and it can happen at this time of year.

"I’ve seen lots of games called off elsewhere for the same reason so we’ve just got to look after our players and make sure we’re OK for a week on Sunday.”

The Lilywhites will host Coalville Town on Saturday before Scunthorpe United send a side next Tuesday night to round off pre-season.

Skegness then open their campaign at home to Newark Town on Sunday, July 27 with a noon kick-off before going to Blackstones three days later.