Skegness manager happy at progress

​Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson has reflected on the season so far and highlighted how encouraged he has been by the club’s progress.

​The Lilywhites sat in the play-off places going into the fixture at home to Sleaford Town on Saturday, which due to Christmas print deadlines was played after this week’s Standard had gone to press.

And Rawlinson feels his team are now very keen to cement that place in the top five in the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I’ve been really pleased so far. We made a mess of the first three games – maybe down to a change in formation and maybe pre-season was a bit more tricky than I thought it would be.

"But after that we’ve lost to Sheffield in the FA Cup, Lutterworth in the Vase which was very frustrating, and we’ve lost to Lincoln United in the league, so in over 20 games that’s not bad form.

"We’ve got a decent squad that has bought into it. It’s hard to keep everyone happy all the time when they’re missing out or not playing, but we’re managing it quite well and I think we’re just about on the right side of everything at the moment.

"The season to date has been great but we’re only half way through. We’ve got a cup quarter-final, a cup semi-final and 17 more league games to navigate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There was never any real pressure to get into the play-offs from the football club itself, but now we’re here, we’re all desperate to keep in there and see where it takes us.

"We’ve got a good squad and a great team spirit and people are working tirelessly behind the scenes, plus the supporters are really getting behind the team too.

"So long may that continue. It’s only half the season gone and it can easily change so we’ve got to stay mindful, don’t get over-confident, stay humble and continue working hard to get to our goals and aims that the squad set themselves at the start of the season.”