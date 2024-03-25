Skegness on the verge of play-offs

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson feels the play-offs aren't far away now.

​The 4-2 win over Kimberley Miners Welfare leaves Skegness eight points clear of sixth-placed Eastwood and seventh-placed Sleaford, with a game in hand on the former.

That situation was also helped by Eastwood surprisingly losing at home to bottom side Pinchbeck United on Saturday, all of which left Rawlinson satisfied with the day’s events.

He said: “It was a much-needed win. We know the points total we need to get to so it was important to get back on track after a few difficult games in the league.

"Kimberley came and played some good football, were very brave, and ultimately our forwards again scored some great goals. It was disappointing to concede two but from 3-0 up we slackened off a little bit, and we picked up another couple of injuries but we’ll ride that out.

"With Eastwood losing it’s Sleaford now who can get to the most points of the teams below us, but we’ve just got to keep doing what we do and not worry about anyone else.

"At the end of the day, the aim within the group was to get in the play-offs, it didn’t matter in which position, but the job isn’t done if we do because we can then have a go at getting promoted, why not?”

Skegness were due to go to Wisbech Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Standard went to press, then face a trip to fourth-placed Melton Town on Saturday before another away game on Easter Monday, this time at Boston Town.

Rawlinson said: “We’re not there yet. We’ve got a really tough game on Tuesday and then an incredibly tough Bank Holiday weekend. We could conceivably win them all or conceivably lose them all and put ourselves under pressure, so we’ll just keep ticking the games off one by one and not get too far ahead of ourselves.