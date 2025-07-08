Skegness progress pleases management team

Skegness joint-boss Chris Rawlinson is planning hard for the big kick-off.

​Joint-boss Chris Rawlinson says he’s been happy with the progress being made so far at Skegness Town as their pre-season campaign gains pace.

​The Lilywhites started their friendly schedule with a 5-1 win over Louth Town last Tuesday night before a 1-1 draw at home to Lutterworth Town last weekend.

And whilst Rawlinson and fellow boss Gary King are well aware it’s early days, they have been enthused by much of what they’ve seen from their side.

Rawlinson said: “It’s always hard to tell at this stage as you’re never sure on the quality of the opposition in terms of whether they’re going to be good, bad or indifferent, but against Louth we scored five goals and created lots of chances and looked much more offensive than we have been whilst still being strong at the back.

"Then against Lutterworth on Saturday we were missing one or two including Ben Davison and struggled a bit in the first-half to work out how we were going to play but we had a chat at half-time and moved things around and the second-half performance was very worthy of a win rather than just a draw.

"We had 20 shots on goal and were literally camped in their half and everyone stepped up to the plate and there were some really good performances.

"And we also understood the way of playing when Ben isn’t there.

"So it’s been really pleasing so far but it’s only two friendlies and it really doesn’t mean anything and the first game on July 27 against Newark is all that matters.”

Skegness were due to host Brigg Town on Wednesday night, after this week’s Standard went to press, before welcoming AFC Hinckley on Saturday with a 2pm start.

Skegness have also been given home draws in both the FA Cup and FA Vase.

In the FA Cup extra preliminary round, they will host Godmanchester Rovers, who only escaped relegation from UCL Premier South due to a recent reprieve having finished on 16 points last season.

Should they win that tie, they’ll then host either Lincoln United or Northampton ON Chenecks in the preliminary round.

In the FA Vase, Skegness will begin in the second qualifying round at home to Oadby Town.