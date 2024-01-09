Skegness relish trip to league leaders

​Chris Rawlinson says the pressure is off his Skegness Town side as they prepare to travel to UCL Premier North leaders Sherwood Colliery on Saturday.

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson says his side have every chance of getting a result at Sherwood.

Four wins in the last five games have put Skegness firmly in the play-off places, with several matches against sides around them in the standings coming up this month.

And Rawlinson says his side are in confident mood.

He said: “Sherwood are free-scoring and have got some great experience in their side, are big, strong and have really good quality in the wide areas.

"So it’ll be a tough game – they’ve only lost one game all season – but the form we’re in has given us the chance to play with a little bit of freedom and not under pressure.

"We can play our game and if we can stifle them and match them physically I’m sure we’ll have more than enough to get a positive result. These are the games you want to be involved in at the top end of the league.”

Gary King’s second-half strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win over bottom side Hucknall Town on Saturday, with Rawlinson feeling the scoreline didn’t reflect his team’s dominance.

He said: “First of all, it was a great effort by the ground staff to get the pitch in any kind of playable shape in the first place, given the amount of rain and the state of it during the week.

"Hucknall are far better than their league position suggests and have done really well against the other top sides so I don’t expect them to be there come the end of the season. Our first-half play was impressive with some intricate passing moves, but the finish wasn’t there and overall it was just an off day in terms of chances missed.

"Had we gone one or two up early on it’s a different game and as the pitch deteriorated in the second-half it was more of a battle, but we were always convinced our quality at some point would get something and in the end it was a wonderful first touch and finish by Gary King.

"We were far better than the scoreline suggests but the win is the most important thing, especially given results elsewhere opened up a big gap between the top six and below.