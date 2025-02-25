Skegness see cup defence ended​

Chris Rawlinson wants to see his side finish the season strongly.

​Chris Rawlinson felt it was a tough ask of his squad to continue their defence of the UCL League Cup after they fell to defeat at home to Newark Town on Saturday.

​The depleted Lilywhites saw a first-half lead overturned to exit the competition, but with so many players missing from the side that had recorded wins over Heanor Town and Bourne Town in the league the previous week, Rawlinson said his side were always up against it despite starting the game well.

He said: “It was disappointing to lose, especially having been 1-0 up as I felt we were very good in the first-half.

"But when you’ve only got a squad of 16, with one injury and four being cup-tied you’re really only down to 12 and then we lost Luke Rayner-Mistry with a hamstring pull before half-time, whilst it’s a squad game that’s too many players to lose really, especially with them all being defenders and goalkeepers.

"Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra came in and did really well in goal and everyone else who came in did well, but that’s a big part of the squad missing having beaten Bourne on the Tuesday night and then having to make lots of changes.

"Newark were in a similar boat but then we made an error to let them back in and huffed and puffed without getting anywhere near scoring, which was disappointing.

“But we have to take heart from the two great league wins we had prior to Saturday, put the cup defeat behind us and look to build on the league form.”

Skegness host Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday, before then going to Harrowby United on Tuesday night.

Rawlinson added: “We want to win both games and I’ve challenged the lads now to go on a nice run and finish as high up in the league as we can, but also it’s up to them to play themselves into our plans for next season, because whilst we’re not going to do as well as we did last season, it’ll be all systems go to try and finish well and then move on to be really successful next year.”