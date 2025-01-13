Skegness set for Newark battle after long break

Chris Rawlinson is looking forward to getting back in action at the weekend.

Skegness Town will have their fingers crossed for a return to action this weekend as they prepare to travel to take on Newark & Sherwood United in the UCL Premier North.

The Lilywhites haven’t played since Boxing Day and had their match at home to Wisbech Town postponed last weekend due to a frozen pitch.

So manager Chris Rawlinson says his players are raring to go as they seek to get their 2025 schedule under way at last – by playing two games on the same pitch in the space of four days.

He said: “Obviously it’s not been ideal but the weather is the weather and we’ve had really good numbers at the training sessions we’ve been able to have.

"There may be a bit of weather between now and the end of winter but hopefully we can crack on now with a fixture that’s changed three times [due to opposition cup commitments] and will be played at Harrowby’s ground, then we go there to play Harrowby themselves next Tuesday.

"We’re a bit behind in games so the league table doesn’t look great but obviously we have to win those games in hand, so these two games, whilst they’ll be difficult, aren’t against sides in the top four or five and given they’re against teams around us in the league, they are matches we need to win.

"There’s no pressure on the lads, though. If we are beaten by better sides then so be it, but I firmly believe in the squad we have now and that they can go on a decent run and we’ll be trying everything we can in terms of work rate and effort, and we’ve done loads of stuff on togetherness with the group recently which has really helped so we’re all heading in the right direction.

"We just need to turn that positivity and hard work into results which I’m sure we can. Some of the lads played a lot of football leading up to Christmas so it’s been good for them to have had a little winter break, but now we need to make the most of that freshness that we’ll have come Saturday.”​