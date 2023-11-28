​Skegness set to face rivals Melton in play-off six pointer

​Skegness Town will face a crucial league encounter this weekend as they head to second-placed Melton Town in the UCL Premier Division North.

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson takes his side to Melton on Saturday.

Chris Rawlinson’s men are currently fifth in the league standings and sit in the last of the five play-off places, six points behind Melton with both teams having played 16 games.

And with leaders Sherwood Colliery and third and fourth-placed sides Lincoln United and Eastwood FC all having games in hand, both Melton and Skegness will know points are crucial in the battle to remain in the promotion hunt.

Skegness’s last outing saw them draw 0-0 at home to another play-off-chasing side in Deeping Rangers last weekend in a match that saw the Lilywhites play most of the game with ten men.

Cenk Acar was sent off after just 12 minutes but the home side were able to hold their own as neither side dominated the first-half.

The second period saw few chances and then the visitors themselves had a man sent off late on, Dave Jones picking up a second yellow card to ensure both sides finished with ten men but neither were able to get the three points despite Deeping hitting the post deep in stoppage time.

Three days previously, Skegness had been 2-1 winners at Bottesford Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

Goals from Dec Johnson and McCauley Parker proved the key to Skegness’s progress.

*Skegness’s trip to Melton will be the first of three in a row on the road. They’ll go to Sherwood Colliery on December 9 and then struggling Pinchbeck United a week later, before returning home to take on Sleaford Town in another key promotion battle on December 23.

They’ll then see the year out with a home game against Boston Town on Boxing Day and then a trip to Newark & Sherwood United on December 30.