Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson wants his side to keep up the progress.

Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson wants to see club continue to move forward

He was left delighted after watching his side hammer Eastwood CFC 4-0 away at the weekend.

And with just two points separating them from fourth-placed Newark, he is now keen to see Town climb the congested UCL Premier Division North table.

Advertisement

“There’s not a lot in it,” he said. “I think the top four will be the top four and we are batting it out for fifth spot.

“It will take winning a lot of games and not dropping many points to get in the mix, but we are more than happy with where we are after our start.

Advertisement

“Last season we were so frustrated not to finish fifth. We would have done it if we had got one point from our last two games.

“We came eighth and we want to see progress. We spoke about finishing eighth as a minimum before the season but want to finish higher if we can.

Advertisement

“As long as we are well away from danger we are happy. We just want to keep the progress going on and off the pitch.”

Rawlinson felt the emphatic win at Eastwood was nothing more than his boys had deserved.

Advertisement

“We knew all week the game would be on with it being 3G and it would be a good chance to cement ourselves in the mix for the top five positions,” he said.

“Eastwood had won two of their last three at home and are fighting hard. We set about it with a solid base and got another clean sheet.

Advertisement

“Our football play was the most pleasing element. We have got some good players and the 3G pitch really helped us.

“When we can zip it around it really helps, we won at a canter if I'm honest.”

Advertisement

Town will be looking to keep the good run of form going when they host Leicester Nirvana at the weekend.

Rawlinson added: “We hope that the weather will relent so the game will be on.

Advertisement