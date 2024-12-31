Skegness Town boss is keen to kick on in 2025

Chris Rawlinson was happy with a point at Lincoln.

​Chris Rawlinson said his Skegness Town side more than deserved the point secured at promotion-chasers Lincoln United on Boxing Day.

​Danny Brooks scored a stoppage time penalty for the second game in a row to secure the point, leaving Skegness 13th in the table going into the new year.

And Rawlinson was pleased with this side’s overall display.

He said: “It was another last minute equaliser and another last minute penalty for us, but as frustrated as I was for the Deeping game in that we didn’t really turn up until the last 15 minutes, equally I was really pleased on Boxing Day with how the game went.

"We were playing one of the top five and most fancied sides and had lots of illness in the camp as well as some suspensions, and we had some drop out due to family issues, so there was a bit of a panic on the day although we had managed to get Kyle Watkins in at centre-half who will be a good addition to the squad.

"So we played a certain way, to frustrate them, and whilst they had plenty of pressure they didn’t really create many chances and we dealt with their threats quite well.

"We conceded from a set play again which is happening a lot – about 75 per cent of the goals we’ve let in have been from set plays – but then we stepped it up again and to be honest nobody in the ground was unhappy with the result.

"We deserved to get the penalty – we should have had one before and we should also have had one after to win the game.

“But we’ve got a lot of threats up top, we’re good in midfield and we’re solid at the back and everyone played well.”

Skegness begin 2025 with a home game against Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday, who sit one place and four points ahead of the Lilywhites who have played two games fewer.

Rawlinson said: “We’ve drawn a lot of games this season so need to start turning some of those into wins.

"That starts against Ashby – I’m keen for us to win our home games and see where that takes us. We’ve got the squad now, whether we’ve left it too late I don’t know but going into the new year I see it as a new start and I want to see us try and win as many games as we can and see where we end up.

“Ultimately, if the transition from last year into this took too long and cost us then so be it, but let’s have a go while we can.”