Skegness Town boss left frustrating after opening day defeat to Sherwood Colliery

Town fell behind on nine minutes following an own goal, before levelling through Ben Davison five minutes later.

But two second half goals for the visitors were enough to secure the points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rawlinson admitted it had been a disappointing start to the season that hi side will improve upon.

Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson was disappointed with an opening day defeat.

He said: “It was a frustrating day for me on Saturday. I was fully aware of the strengths of Sherwood, who will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

"I did think a game against quality opposition could go one of 2 ways in our quest to play in a way that creates more chances this early could be an issue.

"However sat at 60 minutes drawing I thought we had every chance of getting something from the game, we should have had a penalty also, so to then concede 2 set play goals was so frustrating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One was a good goal, one completely preventable and if I'm honest it knocked the stuffing out of us and it took 20 minutes before we mustered a response but even then we missed a great chance to put them under pressure for the last five minutes with a free header so in the end we do have to say we were beaten by a stronger and better side which is a difficult one to take.

“However football is great that the games come thick and fast and it is all about learning and improving which we will hope to do against Sleaford on Wednesday into the home FA Cup on Saturday.

"I learnt a lot and know we can improve loads, we will lose games, but as long as we improve game on game we will be fine in my opinion.”

Meanwhile Dan Starkey has been welcomed to the committee at Skegness Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan has been involved with the club for many years, initially as a player then moving into management and the development of the youth teams.

His dedication and commitment to the club has seen the youth setup grow and thrive.