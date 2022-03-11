Skegness Town boss Nathan Collins would love to claim the scalp of leaders Long Eaton

Nathan Collins. Photo: Craig Harrison

Skegness Town face league leaders Long Eaton on Saturday, looking to kick them while they're down.

The United Counties League Premier Division North table toppers suffered their first defeat of the league campaign on Tuesday as third-place Anstey Nomads left with a 3-2 victory, ending a 26-game unbeaten streak.

But the Lilywhites - who remained fifth in the table following the weekend’s draw with Heather St John’s - would love to take three points from Long Eaton when they meet at Grange Park on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“It will be interesting to see where we are,” said manager Nathan Collins, hoping his squad can match up to the promotion chasers.

“We’ve been doing well and had a lot of tough games. We’re used to them.

“We just want to play the way we play and see what we can do.

“It would be nice to beat one of the top two, we’ve got (second-place) Gresley to play at home yet.

“It would be nice to beat one of those top two teams, but obviously everyone else in the league’s thinking the same.”

Jordan Smith put Skegness 1-0 up against Heather before Joe O’Neil and James Spruce saw the away side lead 2-1 at the interval.