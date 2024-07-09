Skegness Town boss pleased with progress being made

​Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson says pre-season plans are progressing well after the Lilywhites opened their friendly schedule with a win on Saturday.

They beat Dunkirk 5-0 to start the summer in style, new signing Max Baker netting two of the goals.

And Rawlinson, who wasn’t able to attend the game due to being on holiday, says he has had good reports back from his coaching staff.

He said: “They were really pleased. We’ve got quite a lot of players as we have a few on trial and some reserves trying to make the step up too, so we managed to give everyone a half and the first-half side scored two and the second-half side three.

"So it was really pleasing. We’re trying to change the way we play to a certain degree, still being pragmatic and sensible at the back but with the need to score more goals this season.

"So hopefully Saturday was the start of being a more offensive side, but it’s only a start and we’ve got a long pre-season to go.”

Skegness were due to take on Pinchbeck on Tuesday night, after this week’s Standard went to press, before they then welcome NPL Premier Division side Ilkeston on Saturday.

Rawlinson said: “I’ll know much more about us when we've played those games. We’ve made some signings including Max Baker, a left-sided player who scored twice on Saturday, and Rio Molyneaux who is an exciting player and scored a penalty.

"On the whole I’m really pleased. There are still a few to come back in after holidays and so on, so I think we’re in a really good place at the moment.

"We’re going to have to give up a bit of defensive security to score more goals, but we’ll work on getting the balance right so we’re not scoring five and letting six in.

"There are another couple of signings hopefully on the way and looking at the retained players I’m really happy with the mix we’ve got so it all bodes well so far.”